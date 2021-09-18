Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 296.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 102,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

