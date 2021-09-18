Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNAY. Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.57 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Codex DNA stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Codex DNA has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,157,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

