Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

