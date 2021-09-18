Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $5,864,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 39.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE PBI opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.