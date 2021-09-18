Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

JELD stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

