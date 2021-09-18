Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,235 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of AngioDynamics worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

