Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,997 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,089 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INBK opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $41.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

