Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $49.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

