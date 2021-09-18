Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp bought 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $26.40 on Friday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

