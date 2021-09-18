Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCU. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $65.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $68.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

