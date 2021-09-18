Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $785,000 Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHS opened at $12.50 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

