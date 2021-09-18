Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,516 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CAE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 580,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE:CAE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

