Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $799,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000.

PIO stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

