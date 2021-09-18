$152.15 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce sales of $152.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the highest is $161.80 million. Renasant posted sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $642.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

