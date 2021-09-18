Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

