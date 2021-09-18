BTIG Research Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

