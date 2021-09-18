BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

