Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Sell

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TXMD opened at $0.70 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $294.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

