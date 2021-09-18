Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Up to $143.99

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.99, but opened at $147.58. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $143.91, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 332.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

