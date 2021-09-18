MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.94. MarketWise shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,021,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

