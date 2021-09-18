Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $19.23

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $19.91. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

RANI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

