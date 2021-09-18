Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $17.22

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $18.01. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 93 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

