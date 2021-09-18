Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 144841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.55.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,269. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

