United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.7 days.

UDIRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.