MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.26.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

