DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,822,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

