Citigroup Boosts The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $60.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,187 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

