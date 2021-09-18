Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,110.00 by Analysts at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Argus from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,819.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,909.02 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,838.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,576.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

