Barclays Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $266.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.91.

STZ stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

