Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

