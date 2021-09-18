Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.