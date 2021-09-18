CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $67.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

