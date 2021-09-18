JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GXO. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

