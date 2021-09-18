Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CODYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CODYY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

