Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.