Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
