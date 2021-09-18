Barclays Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $740.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $660.00 to $740.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.62.

Adobe stock opened at $654.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.48. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

