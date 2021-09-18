UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.