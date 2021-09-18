Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of TKHVY opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

