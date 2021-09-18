Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Rightmove stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

