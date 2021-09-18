Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.63.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.