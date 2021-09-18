Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Healthier Choices Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.