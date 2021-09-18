iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 151.7% in August

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the August 15th total of 925,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,054,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IGSB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,681,000 after buying an additional 344,262 shares during the last quarter.

