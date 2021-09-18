Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

