Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Critical Contrast

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,031.08 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

