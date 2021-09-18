$67.50 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $67.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the highest is $67.51 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

