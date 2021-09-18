LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. LG Display has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in LG Display by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.