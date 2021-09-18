NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFYEF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $23.35 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

