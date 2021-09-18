Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.77.

Shares of TCOM opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

