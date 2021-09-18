Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

