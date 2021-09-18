Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$47.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James set a C$44.50 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.19.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$41.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$15.84 and a one year high of C$43.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

