Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.26.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $114,604,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

